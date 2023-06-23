Madhya Pradesh: History-Sheeter Attempts Suicide In Middle Of The Road After Cops Install CCTV At His Residence, Arrested

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): History-Sheeter Rahul Rajawat, allegedly poured kerosene on himself in an attempt to suicide at Hazira intersection of Gwalior on Friday morning.

He, along with his friends, blocked the road and created ruckus after the cops had installed CCTV cameras at his residence to keep an eye on him.

The police took the matter to their senior officers, following which they resorted to lathi-charge to clear the crowd. Rahul Rajawat and his colleagues were soon arrested.

Read Also WATCH: MP Congress Attacks BJP MLA Gauri Shankar Bisen For Touching Girls Inappropriately At Event

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police Installed CCTV

According to police, Rajawat is a listed criminal. He has several cases registered under IPC. Since a last few days, Gwalior police had been making rounds at his home for checking. They have also installed CCTV cameras at Rajawat's house as part of surveillance.

Additional SP Rishikesh Meena said, recently, when the police reached his house, he posted a video on social media, alleging harassment by police.

This irked Rajawat and he took to street to protest the regular monitoring by the police.