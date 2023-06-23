 Madhya Pradesh: History-Sheeter Attempts Suicide In Middle Of The Road After Cops Install CCTV At His Residence, Arrested
There was a fierce clash between history-sheeter Rahul Rajawat, his colleagues and the police.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): History-Sheeter Rahul Rajawat, allegedly poured kerosene on himself in an attempt to suicide at Hazira intersection of Gwalior on Friday morning.

He, along with his friends, blocked the road and created ruckus after the cops had installed CCTV cameras at his residence to keep an eye on him.

The police took the matter to their senior officers, following which they resorted to lathi-charge to clear the crowd. Rahul Rajawat and his colleagues were soon arrested.

article-image

Police Installed CCTV

According to police, Rajawat is a listed criminal. He has several cases registered under IPC. Since a last few days, Gwalior police had been making rounds at his home for checking. They have also installed CCTV cameras at Rajawat's house as part of surveillance.

Additional SP Rishikesh Meena said, recently, when the police reached his house, he posted a video on social media, alleging harassment by police.

This irked Rajawat and he took to street to protest the regular monitoring by the police.

article-image

