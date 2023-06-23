Bhopal: Nadda To Visit Bhopal Before Modi’s Arrival

BJP National President JP Nadda | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party are set to visit the state keeping in mind the ensuing assembly election. BJP’s national president JP Nadda is arriving at Bhopal before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the state capital and Shahdol on June 27.

Nadda will address a training session of booth workers from 543 Lok Sabha constituencies from the country. Five booth workers from each Lok Sabha constituency will take part in the training session.

As many as 2,700 such workers are coming to Bhopal to attend the three-day session to be held at Motilal Nehru stadium. Nadda will talk about party’s election preparations with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other leaders. He will also hold a meeting with the party leaders from different parts of the state.

Nadda held core committee meeting during his last trip to the state capital and gave suggestions to its members. He may take feedback on the work the core committee members have so far done on his suggestions.