 Bhopal: Nadda To Visit Bhopal Before Modi’s Arrival
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Nadda To Visit Bhopal Before Modi’s Arrival

Bhopal: Nadda To Visit Bhopal Before Modi’s Arrival

He is set to take part in a training session for booth workers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
BJP National President JP Nadda | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party are set to visit the state keeping in mind the ensuing assembly election. BJP’s national president JP Nadda is arriving at Bhopal before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the state capital and Shahdol on June 27.

Nadda will address a training session of booth workers from 543 Lok Sabha constituencies from the country. Five booth workers from each Lok Sabha constituency will take part in the training session.

Read Also
Bhopal: DPI premises turn into dharma site as a number of recruited teachers are protesting seeking...
article-image

As many as 2,700 such workers are coming to Bhopal to attend the three-day session to be held at Motilal Nehru stadium. Nadda will talk about party’s election preparations with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other leaders. He will also hold a meeting with the party leaders from different parts of the state.

Nadda held core committee meeting during his last trip to the state capital and gave suggestions to its members. He may take feedback on the work the core committee members have so far done on his suggestions.

Read Also
MP CM: BJP Core Group Meeting At Bhopal, Amendments In Ujjain’s Master Plan Will Be Carried Out
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Car Ferrying 17 Crates Of Illicit Country-Made Liquor Seized In Jabalpur, Accused...

Madhya Pradesh: Car Ferrying 17 Crates Of Illicit Country-Made Liquor Seized In Jabalpur, Accused...

Madhya Pradesh: Body Of Woman Fished Out From NTPC Canal

Madhya Pradesh: Body Of Woman Fished Out From NTPC Canal

Madhya Pradesh: Woman Murdered, Face Smashed, Burnt

Madhya Pradesh: Woman Murdered, Face Smashed, Burnt

Bhopal: Collector, SP Sit On Ground, For Listen To Digvijaya’s Demand

Bhopal: Collector, SP Sit On Ground, For Listen To Digvijaya’s Demand

Bhopal: Nadda To Visit Bhopal Before Modi’s Arrival

Bhopal: Nadda To Visit Bhopal Before Modi’s Arrival