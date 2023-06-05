 Madhya Pradesh: Hindu girls are being tricked under conspiratorial mission: BJP MP Pragya Thakur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Hindu girls are being tricked under conspiratorial mission: BJP MP Pragya Thakur

Madhya Pradesh: Hindu girls are being tricked under conspiratorial mission: BJP MP Pragya Thakur

According to the police, the 20-year-old accused, Sahil was in a relationship with the minor, but they had a quarrel on the night of May 28 after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

ANIUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) from Bhopal, Sadhavi Pragya Singh Thakur on Monday once again hit the headlines by making a fresh remark.

"When those people who follow Dharma become lax, then the unrighteousness increases and this is what is happening today. They (referring to people belonging to a different community) are moving with their mission," BJP MP Thakur said.

The heretics are doing their work and spreading a toxic mentality. She admonishes such people, the BJP leader added.

Read Also
Bhopal: Scooter rams into woman constable's vehicle in Talaiya, flees
article-image

She further said, "Hindu girls were being tricked under a conspiratorial mission. A minor girl was killed in Delhi. Girls need to be alert, their life is not safe. Hindu do not do any conspiracy against anyone." Notaly, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed and bludgeoned to death in the Shahbad Dairy area of the national capital.

According to the police, the 20-year-old accused, Sahil was in a relationship with the minor, but they had a quarrel on the night of May 28 after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

A CCTV grab of the incident shows Sahil purportedly stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife. He continued to stab her even when she slumped to the ground. He kicked her and then took a concrete slab lying nearby and bludgeoned her head. All this while the footage showed people watching the events unfold and walking past without intervening. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Ex-sarpanch among 8 poachers held with tiger, leopard skins
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Three children drown while bathing in Seoni pond, die

Madhya Pradesh: Three children drown while bathing in Seoni pond, die

Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior Man Dies After Oxygen 'Cut Off' during a Scuffle Between Docs & Patient's...

Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior Man Dies After Oxygen 'Cut Off' during a Scuffle Between Docs & Patient's...

Madhya Pradesh: Hindu girls are being tricked under conspiratorial mission: BJP MP Pragya Thakur

Madhya Pradesh: Hindu girls are being tricked under conspiratorial mission: BJP MP Pragya Thakur

MP: 100 VVIP Guests Including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh To Attend Wedding Of Union Min Tomar's...

MP: 100 VVIP Guests Including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh To Attend Wedding Of Union Min Tomar's...

MP: Khan or Khare? Damoh's Hijab Controversy Wakes Up With New Turn After VD Sharma Alleges Hindu...

MP: Khan or Khare? Damoh's Hijab Controversy Wakes Up With New Turn After VD Sharma Alleges Hindu...