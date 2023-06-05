Bhopal: Ex-sarpanch among 8 poachers held with tiger, leopard skins

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the joint operation, Tiger Strike Force, Jabalpur and Bhopal arrested eight poachers and seized hides of tiger and leopard. The poachers would kill tigers, leopards and then sell their body parts. Those arrested include a former sarpanch and also a ‘Jan Shikshak’.

Principal chief conservator of forest and wildlife, JS Chouhan said a tiger skin and leopard skins and two paws have been seized from the possession of the accused. Of the eight accused, four were engaged in smuggling of tiger skin, while four were into selling hides of leopards. They have been booked under the relevant sections of Wildlife Conservation Act 2022.

“The accused were held when they were trying to sell the body parts of the killed tiger and leopard,” said a senior forest officer. The accused are being interrogated. Their arrest is being considered as a major breakthrough to unearth the gangs involved in the killing of wild animals.