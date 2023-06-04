Bhopal: Thieves steal AC aluminium wires in high-security Vindhyachal Bhawan, second incident in a month

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the second time in a month, an incident of theft has come to light in Vindhyachal Bhavan, located in the high-security area of ​​the capital. This time too, the miscreants took away the AC aluminium wires of a government office in this building.

As per Nai Duniya reports, the cost is around fifty thousand rupees. The information about the incident was given to Arera Hills police station on behalf of Vindhyachal Bhawan. The police have registered an FIR and started searching for the accused. The police is also scanning the CCTV footage installed in the area.

According to Arera Hills police station, SI Sanjeev Dhakad, repair work is going on in Vindhyachal building these days. That's why there is movement of labourers from outside.

During this, information about the incident of wire theft of AC installed in the departments of Vindhyachal Bhawan was received. On reaching the spot, Dhakad saw that someone had cut the aluminium wire.

Search is on for the accused. He will be arrested soon, Dhakad added.

The area is considered very safe

After frequent incidents of theft in Vindhyachal Bhawan, questions are being raised about the security here. Vindhyachal Bhawan has Mantralaya on one side and Satpura Bhawan on the other.

According to the local reports, the frequent incidents has proved that this area, which is considered to be a very safe area, is no longer safe from miscreants. The people of this place were earlier troubled by the theft of vehicles and now the incident of cutting the valuable wire of AC by entering inside the building has exposed the claims of security.