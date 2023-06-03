WATCH: CM Chouhan bids farewell to Nepal PM Prachanda after his 2-day visit to Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nepal's PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' departed from Indore on Saturday with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan bidding him farewell at the airport.
PM Prachanda was on a two-day visit to Indore with a high-level delegation, including-- along with Nepal's Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Sod, Finance Minister Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat, Energy & Water Resources Minister Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Physical and Transport Minister Prakash Jwala, Commerce and Industry Supplies Minister Ramesh Rijal, Advisor to the Prime Minister Haribol Prasad, Chief Secretary Shankardas Bairagi and Foreign Secretary of Nepal Bharatraj Paudyal.
Later, he left for Ujjain to visit Mahakaleshwar temple and Mahakal Lok and also performed Rudrabhishek.
