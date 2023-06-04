Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta team inspects Mahakal Lok damage

FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A technical team of Lokayukta arrived at Shri Mahakal Lok from Bhopal on Saturday. The team scrutinised more than half-a-dozen statues of Sapt Rishis (seven sages) that were damaged in Sunday’s thunderstorm and rain. The team, however, maintained a distance from local media.

Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar had filed a complaint with Lokayukta headquarters over parking slot constructed after the formation of Shri Mahakal Lok. As Lokayukta probe was underway, the statues collapsed during storm.

Two days back, the Lokayukta took suo moto cognisance of the incident and initiated a probe. The Lokayukta decision sparked a political slugfest on statues from Bhopal to New Delhi.

A two-member Lokayukta team headed by technical expert MS Johri reached Ujjain observed more than half-a-dozen statues, including Tripurasura and Pinaki. The team started inspection from empty pedestrals from where the statues of sapt rishis fell off. The team climbed the lotus pedestal to see base pillars of idols. After this, the team also examined different idols.

The engineers of Smart City Company also accompanied the team. Another mishap was reported a couple of days ago. Media persons and devotees had a narrow escape when dome-shaped top placed on pillars of Nandi Mandapam of Shri Mahakal Lok fell down suddenly.

FIRST PHASE COST RS 351CR

The corridor, claimed to be one of the longest in the country, traverses old Rudrasagar Lake revived as part of the redevelopment project around the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Measuring more than 900 metres in length, the corridor has around 108 aesthetically ornate pillars made of intricately-carved sandstones that depict ‘Anand Tandav Swaroop’' a form of dance of Lord Shiva through around 200 statues and murals. The entire Mahakal Lok Corridor would cost Rs 856 crore. The first phase of the corridor, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year has cost Rs 351 crore.