Madhya Pradesh: Help guest scholars as you visited their dharna, says Pragya Thakur to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

She has also stressed the fact that the issue is purely political. Previous government had taken back some guest scholars in service. There are more expectations from our government, she said.

Guest scholars are approaching all senior BJP leaders to get back their jobs. Media coordinator of guest scholars association, Ashish Pandey said that even BJP national president JP Nadda has said in his address that the issues that forced Jyotiraditya Scindia to join the BJP will be addressed.

“One should not forget that it was on the issue of guest scholars that Scindia had said that he will take to roads if demand is not met. Kamal Nath then had said that let it be, which led to falling of Congress government,” said Pandey.