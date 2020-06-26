Madhya Pradesh: Lack of ideological clarity is harming Congress, says former CM Digvijaya Singh

Rajya Sabha member and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has that "lack of ideological clarity was harming the party" more than than the "media sponsored" junior-senior divide within it.

With this Singh has opened a pandora box by attacking a section of the party. The former party general secretary, who was once close to Rahul Gandhi, tweeted on Thursday that the party should work on the ideological levels.

Singh tweeted, "What is more important is the ideological clarity among Congress leaders junior or senior which is harming the party."

"Rather it's lack of Ideological Clarity that leads to ambiguous stand. Why do some shy away from fighting RSS?" It's divisive Ideology of polarisation & anti Poor, anti farmer, anti labour policies are destroying the unity & integrity of India, destroying its socio-economic fabric."