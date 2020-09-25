Madhya Pradesh: Government to bring white paper on loan waiver, says minister Kamal Patel

The government plans to issue a white paper on the loan waiver scheme, said agriculture minister Kamal Patel.

He told journalists at a press conference on Friday that the white paper would consist of the fraud committed on the farmers.

Patel said the statistics about loan waiver put up before the House was those figures which the collectors uploaded on portal.

The information was related to the number of farmers whose loan would be waived in the second phase, Patel said.

The minister further said loan of many farmers, whose names were mentioned in the district-wise statistics, was not waived.

According to Patel, letters were written by district administrations that the farmers did not get benefits of loan waiving.