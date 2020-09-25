Madhya Pradesh: Government to bring white paper on loan waiver, says minister Kamal Patel

The government plans to issue a white paper on the loan waiver scheme, said agriculture minister Kamal Patel.
He told journalists at a press conference on Friday that the white paper would consist of the fraud committed on the farmers.
Patel said the statistics about loan waiver put up before the House was those figures which the collectors uploaded on portal.
The information was related to the number of farmers whose loan would be waived in the second phase, Patel said.
The minister further said loan of many farmers, whose names were mentioned in the district-wise statistics, was not waived.
According to Patel, letters were written by district administrations that the farmers did not get benefits of loan waiving.
He said loan worth Rs 6, 460 crore was waived, and in doing that, the government had committed a fraud.
Half of the amount of loan waiver was given by the cooperative societies, Patel said.
The work was done through the administrators of the cooperative banks and those of Samitis, Patel said.
Patel said it was breach of trust with farmers, because administrators are not authorised to do that. For this reason, societies have been defaulters, and fertilizers and seeds were not available to farmers, Patel said.
The minister further said he would ask the farmers to lodge a case of fraud against Nath.
As to the suicide of a farmer in Harda, Patel said he was a fake farmer, because he had no land.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)