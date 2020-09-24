Madhya Pradesh: Digital lockers in colleges, universities from this session

Universities and colleges across the state are expected to introduce digital lockers in the new session. Once started, all records of universities and students like mark sheets, degrees etc will remain available 24X7 and students can access them from anywhere anytime.

In its first phase, mark sheets and degrees of students will be integrated at the digital locker of concerned university. A special online conference in this regard will be held on September 30. Experts from Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (MAPIT) will explain university officials on how to register and become a stake holder in this process. Registrars of all private and government universities have been instructed to remain present.

Aimed to promote paperless governance, DigiLocker is a platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates in a digital way, thus eliminating the use of physical documents. Citizens who sign up for a DigiLocker account get a dedicated cloud storage space linked to their Aadhaar number.

Organisations that are registered with digital locker can push electronic copies of documents and certificates like degrees, mark sheets, driving licence, school certificates etc directly into their lockers. These documents can be electronically signed using the eSign facility.

