Coronavirus in Bhopal: 1,400 deaths in five months, 696 lose their lives in 24 days

The corona pandemic has begun to script a grisly portrait.
The number of patients has escalated, but that of deaths has sparked panic among people across the state.
The disease chomped through 1,426 lives between March-end till August. But, within 24 days of this month, it has snuffed out 696 lives.
Average nine deaths were reported daily till August. The virus has, however, begun to devour average 28 lives daily this month.
The rising number of deaths has frightened those suffering from covid-19. The kin of the patients afflicted with the disease are also scared.
The virus has polished off 126 lives in Indore, 80 in Bhopal, 62 in Gwalior and 52 in Jabalpur in September. The number of deaths in each district is increasing.
Although many hospitals have been identified for treating corona patients, the rising number of patients foretells a major problem.
Only those deaths which are shown in government records come to light.
Hundreds of people have died from Covid-19 across the state. But since those people have been from rural areas, they did not undergo any testing.
The figures at cremation grounds and at graveyards show that the virus consumed many lives which are not available on government records.
Heath of the department of pulmonary in Gandhi Medical College, Dr Lokendra Dave, said, “The number of deaths has gone up because of the increasing number of patients.”
According to Dave, if the number of deaths is counted in percentage it is not very high, but if it is calculated number wise, it will look higher.
Nevertheless, those who are suffering from other diseases have failed to endure the attack of the virus, and the number of such people is very high, he said.
Besides, the elderly people sometimes find it difficult to recover, he said.
September- casualties
Indore- 126
Bhopal- 80
Gwalior- 62
Jabalpur- 52
CM asked officials to audit deaths
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the officials to audit each death from covid-19. Initially, he took feedback on each death.
Whenever Chouhan held meetings with the officers, he clearly told them checking deaths is more important than stemming rising number of patients.
Nevertheless, the officials seem to have shelved Chouhan’s directive to audit each death, after the number of deaths has begun spiral.
