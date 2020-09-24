Coronavirus in Bhopal: 1,400 deaths in five months, 696 lose their lives in 24 days

The corona pandemic has begun to script a grisly portrait.

The number of patients has escalated, but that of deaths has sparked panic among people across the state.

The disease chomped through 1,426 lives between March-end till August. But, within 24 days of this month, it has snuffed out 696 lives.

Average nine deaths were reported daily till August. The virus has, however, begun to devour average 28 lives daily this month.

The rising number of deaths has frightened those suffering from covid-19. The kin of the patients afflicted with the disease are also scared.

The virus has polished off 126 lives in Indore, 80 in Bhopal, 62 in Gwalior and 52 in Jabalpur in September. The number of deaths in each district is increasing.