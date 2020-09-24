After COVID-19, Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia diagnosed with dengue

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is suffering from dengue and his blood platelets count is falling, the Office of Delhi Deputy CM informed on Thursday.

Sisodia is being shifted to Max Hospital, Saket from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital here.

"His Oxygen saturation level and platelets count in the blood is a little low, but overall health is stable," IANS reported

He was earlier admitted to LNJP hospital after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels. He has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Office of Delhi Deputy CM said.

Sisodia on September 14 had informed about his positive test results for COVID-19, following which he had isolated himself.

The 48-year-old leader from Aam Aadmi Party had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14 and was in home isolation since he exhibited no symptoms of the viral disease.

"Had got my Covid-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessings, I will recover fully and return to work soon," Sisodia had announced on Twitter after testing positive with Covid-19.

After Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain, Sisodia is the second minister in the Delhi cabinet to test positive for Covid-19. Jain had tested positive for the disease in June and later recovered.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)