Madhya Pradesh: Gandhisagar Floating Fest From Oct 27, Kuno Forest Fest From Dec 1

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is organizing two new mega festivals for the tourists of the country and the state in the coming two months. The Gandhisagar Floating Festival will begin from October 27, while the Kuno Forest Festival will begin from December 1. However, tourists will be able to roam around the forest and capture the natural beauty, but they will not be able to see the cheetah.

Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Shiv Shekhar Shukla said, Kuno Forest Festival is being organized for the first time from December 1 to celebrate the rich culture and diverse wildlife of the state. Before this, the second edition of Gandhisagar Floating Festival will be organized from 27th October.

There will be cultural programs and exciting activities in the festivals being organized by the Tourism Department and Forest Department in collaboration with Lalluji & Sons. A ‘Tent City’ has been developed to provide a luxury glamping experience. There will also be various activities to promote local art and culture.

Awareness About Widlife Conservation

Chief Wildlife Warden Aseem Srivastava said that the message of wildlife conservation will be spreaded through these festivals, so that more and more people become aware through a chain reaction. Through these festivals, people will get to know the wildlife closely and understand their important role in the ecosystem of nature.

Gandhi Sagar Floating Festival

The second edition of the Gandhi Sagar Floating Festival will be organized from October 27 on the backwaters of Gandhi Sagar near Mandsaur. This festival near Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary will be a combination of adventure, entertainment and culture. One can enjoy thrilling activities like kayaking, jet skiing, hot air ballooning, horse riding, air gun shooting, speed boating, parasailing and other recreational activities.

During the jungle safari, you will also get a chance to see the rich wildlife of the area. The cultural heritage of Madhya Pradesh will be promoted with traditional art, cultural programs and delicious dishes. At Gandhisagar Forest Retreat (Tent City), tourists will be able to experience luxury glamping in well-equipped and all-weather tents.

Kuno Forest Festival

Starting from December 1, the Kuno Forest Festival will be a journey. After the arrival of cheetahs again in India after about 72 years, this festival will give an experience of the beauty of the forests through Kuno National Park.

The Sheopur Fort, Dob Kund and ancient caves belonging to the Mughal era can be visited. Visitors will be able to learn about the wildlife through guided safaris and see leopards, deer, bluebucks and migratory birds present in the area.

About Tent Cities

Both Kuno Forest Festival and Gandhi Sagar Floating Festival will provide luxury tent cities built amidst nature, so that visitors would be able to experience a modern and comfortable lifestyle amidst the beautiful natural landscapes of Madhya Pradesh.

