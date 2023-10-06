MP Weather Update: Rainfall Recorded In Eastern Parts, Other Parts Witness Sunny Days & Chilly Nights

MP Weather Updates: Rainfall Recorded In Eastern Parts, Other Parts Witness Sunny Days & Chilly Nights | Free Press File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): According to the Meteorological Department, at present a low pressure area is formed in and around South Jharkhand, which is passing through Odisha and Chhattisgarh, due to which rainfall was recorded in some divisions of Madhya Pradesh.

In the last 24 hours, rainfall was witnessed at some places in districts of Rewa division and at some places in districts of Shahdol division. At the same time, no change was seen in the weather in the remaining parts of the state.

Also, the Meteorological Department said that there is no possibility of change in the maximum temperature in Madhya Pradesh in the next 48 hours. However, due to change in direction of winds, a continuous decline in night temperature can be felt.

Weather In Last 24 Hours

Talking about temperature, the maximum temperature remained almost the same in all the divisions. 34.3°C in Bhopal, 33.6°C in Indore, 31°C in Shahdol division, 33.0°C in Khargone, 34.2°C in Datia, 34.8°C in Sagar, 36.0°C in Ujjain and 32.5°C in Khandwa division. The temperature in Damoh was 36.0°C.

Whereas, the temperature remained normal in other districts. Highest maximum temperature in the state (36.0°C) was recorded in Ujjain and Sagar. At the same time, the lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded in Malanjkhand at 14.6°C.

Lightenings Likely In Eastern Parts

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of lightning along with thunder at some places in Singrauli, Sidhi and Anuppur districts.

Districts That Bid Farewell To Monsoon

Monsoon has departed from many districts of Madhya Pradesh. This includes Ujjain, Indore, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena Datia, Nimadi, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar, Ashoknagar, Guna, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur etc.

Weather Status In October

In the month of October, all three seasons are seen in Indore. Here it is hot during the day and cold at night. Along with this, the effect of cold increases at the end of the month.

In the capital Bhopal, the average maximum temperature in the month of October is 32.7 degrees, while the minimum is 19.1 degrees. There has been no rain in Bhopal for the last three days, and the maximum temperature here has been 33 and minimum 20 degrees.

In Gwalior, the days are extremely hot in the month of October, while the nights remain cold. In the last 9 years, about 4 inches of rainfall has been recorded here in the month of October.

The average maximum temperature in Jabalpur is 31.8 and minimum 20 degrees. Even in Ujjain, rainfall has been recorded in the month of October for the last two years.