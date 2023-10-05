Bhopal: SC Stays NGT’s ₹1.5cr Fine On BMC In Adampur Landfill Fire

Supreme Court of India | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court has stayed the National Green Tribunal’s order imposing environment compensation of Rs 1.5 crore on Bhopal Municipal Corporation for Adampur landfill fire. The court has directed the Municipal Corporation to file a detailed affidavit by November 28 setting out the steps taken for complying with the requirements of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) had moved the Supreme Court challenging the NGT’s order of Rs 1.5 crore fine on it for the fire at Adampur landfill. The court had heard the case on October 3.

The green tribunal has imposed environment compensation of Rs 1.5 crore on BMC at the rate of Rs 10 lakh per month for 15 months from December 22, 2021 to February this year when Adampur landfill caught fire. NGT has slapped a fine on the basis of a report of a committee, which included members from Central Pollution Control Board, health department, Bhopal Municipal Corporation and MANIT, Bhopal.

Waste dumped at Adampur Chhavni, situated on the outskirts of the city, had caught fire on February 24, 2023. The matter was taken up by NGT on March 2, 2023, on the basis of a petition filed by environmentalist Dr SC Pandey and notices were issued to the respondents to file reply with direction to take remedial actions as well as legal/punitive actions against the violators.

Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board submitted that the Environmental Compensation at the rate of Rs 10 lakh for 15 months has been calculated and notices were issued to the violators for depositing in accordance with law.

Environmentalist Pandey, said, On December 22, 2021, the government had issued notice for site inspection. The committee had visited the landfill and found the shortcomings but no improvement was made and so the compensation was calculated from December 22, 2021 to the date on which the fire erupted at Adampur landfill site.”

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)