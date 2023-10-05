Bhopal: 1.3 Million Ladli Behnas May Become Kingmakers

Representational image | Pintu Namdev/FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Out of 2, 72, 33,945 women, set to cast their votes in the upcoming election, 1.3 million are Ladli Behnas.

The steady rise in number of women voters highlights the increasing political awareness among them.

The number of women voters has gradually increased in the state. In 2003, it was 62.14%, climbing to 65.91% in 2008, 70.09% in 2013, and achieving a record-breaking 74.01% in 2018.

In 2018, a remarkable 44 constituencies witnessed women voters exceeding the 80% of turnout – a stark contrast from 2013 when only 16 constituencies achieved this milestone. Official data shows that there were 52 constituencies with higher female voter turnouts, emphasizing the growing influence of women in the electoral process.

When the Free Press interviewed some of these Ladli Behna, Meena Shinde, a house help, said, I am glad that there’s someone who thinks about us.

Another Ladli Behna, Meena Danvesh, said, there are four votes from my home, and we all will go and vote for the one who deserves to win.

Another voter, Renu Trivedi, a teacher, affirmed her commitment to vote, saying, I will go and vote for the one who is fulfilling our demands and is always ready to help us.

