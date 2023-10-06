MP: Laser Show, Musical Fountains To Enhance Tourist Experience At Jabalpur's Gaurighat Soon

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to offer a unique experience to the tourists, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has laid the foundation stone for the third-largest laser show at Gaurighat in Jabalpur on Friday. The laser show, estimated at around 6 crores, will showcase the tales of River Narmada, the valor of Rani Durgavati, and the heroic saga of Raja Shankar Shah Raghunath Shah.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Vinod Gotea participated in the event, emphasizing the significance of this project. The laser show, coupled with a mesmerizing musical fountain, will be constructed in the midst of River Narmada at Gaurighat.

This grand water screen show, being designed as the third-largest of its kind in Madhya Pradesh, will feature unique designs, making it stand out on a national scale. The show is expected to be ready in approximately three months, offering a visual treat to locals and tourists alike.

Jabalpur Welcomes Futuristic Science Center

Jabalpur received a day filled with gifts as the groundbreaking ceremony for the much-anticipated Science Center took place at Bhedaghat. The event, graced by Member of Parliament Rakesh Singh, marked the commencement of a modern science center with an allocated budget of nearly 18 crores.

The proposed Science Center at Bhedaghat High School, pending for several years, gained momentum with the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony. The center, intended to serve as a hub for students, researchers, and the public, aims to enhance scientific understanding.

Rakesh Singh highlighted the importance of such initiatives in fostering education and scientific knowledge among the youth. The Science Center is expected to become a key attraction, not only for tourists visiting Bheraghat but also for local residents, offering an enriching experience beyond the natural wonders of the region.