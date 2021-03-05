Madhya Pradesh: Fresh surge in Covid-19 cases brings business down by 20%

BHOPAL: Business activities have dropped by 20 per cent in the past one month following an increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh. Market experts said that a slump is being witnessed in the market, trade and retail businesses. A fresh surge in the number of coronavirus cases has affected the textile and fashion industry. Retailers continue to grapple with low footfalls in stores and malls despite the eventual easing of curbs. The Federation of Madhya Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FMPCCI), however, maintains that trade has been affected, but industries are continuing with their businesses as usual in the state.

The Confederation of All-India Traders (CAIT) believes that the decision of cancelling local fairs will hit the traders who were looking forward to making some money.

Kalpataru Multipliers Limited MD Adityamanya Jain said, “Increase in Covid cases has started affecting businesses in Madhya Pradesh and the same is happening in other states. The textile and share markets and other sectors are seeing the impact from the surge in Covid-19 cases. The economy was coming back on track after the Covid-19 induced lockdown was lifted, but fresh cases have again pushed it back. The police impose a fine of Rs 500 on two-wheelers riding without masks, but why are pedestrians moving about without masks not being penalized?"