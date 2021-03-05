Madhya Pradesh: Covid pandemic deter tourists from heritage sites, lowers the footfall by almost 50 percent

BHOPAL: The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a drastic fall in the number of tourists visiting places of archaeological importance and historical monuments in the State. The number of foreign visitors is negligible due to the ban on regular international flights. However, even domestic tourists are keeping away.

Only 20 foreign tourists have visited the world-famous Khajuraho Group of Temples between July last year and January this year after the reopening of the monuments. In 2019-20, their number was 36,886. The corresponding figures for Indian tourists are 91,776 and 2, 21,884 respectively.

Just 10 foreign tourists have visited the Sanchi Stupas in the seven months and their number was 36,886 in 2019-20. The corresponding figures for Indian tourists are 45,770 and 2, 40,221 respectively.