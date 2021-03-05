Madhya Pradesh: Six in Indore test positive of UK strain of COVID, report no international travel history

Indore: As many as 6 samples out of 103 sent for genome sequencing to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi tested positive for UK strain of COVID. Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College received the reports on Thursday late.
Much to the surprise to the city officials, none of the patients, tested positive for UK strain, have any international travel history and while five of them were asymptomatic.
The reports sent city officials on tizzy and Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma held an immediate meeting with medical college authorities and health department officials to take action to prevent the spread of the disease while officials also discussed possibilities of night curfew.
“Six of the samples have been tested positive for UK strain. As reports suggest that it spreads fast, we will take all possible steps to prevent the same. We have also discussed possibilities of night curfew but no decision on the same has been taken as we will take preventive measures for three days and review it after three days,” Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma said.
Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said, “We have started contact tracing of the patients. Five of them were sent positive on the same day while three of them work in the same office. Our team has kept all of them in home isolation and over 100 samples of their contacts have been taken.”
He said that they are strictly monitoring the patients and their contacts.
90 more samples sent
Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said, “We have sent samples of 90 more patients to NCDC for genome sequencing, New Delhi. We are coordinating with the health department and administrative officials to prevent the spread of the disease.”
Dr Dixit added that wearing masks, following social distancing, and using sanitizer is the way to prevent the spread of the disease and to stay safe.
A 32-year-old man tested positive on January 8
Earlier, a 32-year-old man was tested positive with UK strain of COVID-19. Resident of Rau, the patient had returned from the UK about 20 days ago after being positive. He didn’t have any symptoms and his family members, who travelled with him, were found negative. He was released from home isolation after getting two consecutive negative reports.
List of people testing positive for UK strain:
Those tested positive for UK strain include a 19-year-old male of Prem Nagar, a 49-year-old male of Gulmohar Extension, a 40-year-old male of Basantpuri Colony, and a 37-year-old male, a 30-year-old male, and 26-year-old male, all residents of Asraward Khurd.
