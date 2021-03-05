Madhya Pradesh: Six in Indore test positive of UK strain of COVID, report no international travel history

Indore: As many as 6 samples out of 103 sent for genome sequencing to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi tested positive for UK strain of COVID. Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College received the reports on Thursday late.

Much to the surprise to the city officials, none of the patients, tested positive for UK strain, have any international travel history and while five of them were asymptomatic.

The reports sent city officials on tizzy and Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma held an immediate meeting with medical college authorities and health department officials to take action to prevent the spread of the disease while officials also discussed possibilities of night curfew.

“Six of the samples have been tested positive for UK strain. As reports suggest that it spreads fast, we will take all possible steps to prevent the same. We have also discussed possibilities of night curfew but no decision on the same has been taken as we will take preventive measures for three days and review it after three days,” Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma said.