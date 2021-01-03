Madhya Pradesh: As coronavirus cases decrease, govt shuts COVID Care Centres

Indore: With continuously decreasing COVID-19 cases, the state government has decided to shut the COVID Care Centres (CCC) from across the state, except in Bhopal. With this fresh order, the CCCs in Indore like Sewakunj Hospital and Jagatguru Dattatraya College will be shut for COVID patients and they can perform their routine work.

According to nodal officer of COVID-19 Dr Amit Malakar, the number of positive cases has been decreasing continuously in the district and also in the state.

“All the CCCs were vacant for more many days as the number of cases is decreasing while people with mild symptoms prefer home isolation instead of institutional admission,” he said. “During the peak of the cases in May-June, we had acquired Sewakunj Hospital, Jadatguru Dattatraya College and some hotels of the city to use it as CCC. Only asymptomatic or patients with mild symptoms, who didn’t have any space for isolation in home, were kept in these facilities," he added.

As per the CORONA Bulletin released by the department, as many as 6853 patients were being discharged from institutional quarantine since the outbreak of the disease. The government was providing medicines, food, and stay in the CCCs to the patients for free.

Health department has also directed the officials to take permission from officials in Bhopal if there is any requirement of starting CCCs again.

Rate of positivity dropped below 4 per cent:

As the number of positive patients is decreasing continuously in the city, the rate of positivity on Saturday was 3.32 per cent. As many as 155 patients were tested positive on Saturday out of 4675 samples tested.

The recovery rate in the city reached 93.49 per cent as 51,865 patients were discharged healthily out of 55,475 positive patients. The number of active cases, which increased over 5500, dropped back below 2800. Unfortunately, 884 patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, so far.