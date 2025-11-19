 MP News: First Wife Creates Ruckus At Husband's Second Marriage In Ujjain; Groom Absconds After She Arrives With Police
Radha claimed she had been trying to reconcile with her husband for several months, but he had secretly planned the second marriage.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A high-voltage drama enfolded at a wedding ceremony in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain after a woman barged into her husband's second marriage ceremony.

The woman arrived at the venue with police to halt the event. Seeing the cops, the groom got up from the mandap and fled.

The incident took place at a garden on Ujjain's Mangalnath Road, where Ajay Banjara was reportedly preparing for his second marriage.

According to the police, Radha, a resident of Hatod and Ajay’s legal wife, reached the Jiwajiganj police station along with her lawyer earlier in the evening. She filed a complaint and alleged that Ajay was attempting for a second marriage without obtaining a legal divorce.

Radha claimed she had been trying to reconcile with her husband for several months, but he had been secretly planning the second marriage without her knowledge.

Acting on the complaint, a police team led by TI Vivek Kanodia immediately rushed to the venue. As soon as Radha the garden with police personnel, Ajay reportedly panicked and fled the spot.

The police then moved to the Kumawat Dharamshala, where the wedding procession and related preparations were underway, and ordered an immediate halt to all arrangements.

Following the intervention, both families were counselled. After discussions, they mutually agreed to stop the marriage ceremony.

Police officials said that further legal action would be taken based on Radha’s complaint and investigation.

