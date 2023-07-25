Madhya Pradesh: Four Get Life-Term For Gang-Rape | Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Additional session judge V Siddharth Tiwari sentenced four gang-rape accused to life imprisonment. The accused are Dulichandra aka Panjabi Donghar (29), Chandan Yadav (32), Loknath Yadav (31) and Sathendra Pal (30).

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them. The court also ordered that the complainant should be given rupees one lakh from the amount of fine.

According to reports, the girl lodged a complaint at Kolgawan police station that those four persons had gang-raped her. Police inspector Rita Tiwari investigated the case.

Man who molested minor arrested within 24 hours FP News Service Satna The Satna police swung into action swiftly and arrested a man within 24 hours, who had molested a girl at a village linked to the Satna town, the police said.

The accused was produced in the court, from where he was sent to jail, the police added. The police said that the 17-year-old minor girl had been grazing goats in the village, when a man named Anil Garg (43) approached her.

He asked her to accompany her to a deserted place. When the girl refused, Garg forcibly took her to the deserted place, covered her mouth and tried touching her private parts. The girl alleged that the accused even tried to undress her.

Suddenly, an elderly man residing close to the girl’s house arrived there, and Garg fled on witnessing him. The survivor girl went to her house and narrated her ordeal to her parents. The family went to Garg’s house, where he was not found.

On Monday, the family approached the police and lodged a case against Garg. The police swung into action and managed to trace the accused, who was arrested and produced in the court. The court pronounced him guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act and sent him to the jail in Nagod.

PM Modi to call on Manrega labourers from Sehore on Independence Day 2023 in Delhi FP News Service Sehore Prime Minister (PM) of India, Narendra Modi will call on the labourers indulged in the construction of Amrit Sarovar (lake) under the Manrega yojana ongoing in Sehore on Independence Day 2023.

After the flag hoisting slated to take place at Red fort in Delhi on August 15 this year, PM Modi will discuss the benefits and utility of the Amrit Sarovar with the labourers. A husband-wife duo working on daily wages, named Rajesh Meena and Pushpa Meena, along with several other workers have been invited to Delhi on the occasion.

Manrega officer Pramod Tripathi told the media that the construction of the Amrit Sarovar is underway in the Tankpura village, lying in the Icchawar town of Sehore. It is being built at a cost of Rs 19.62 lakh, and sprawls across 2.50 acres. He added that the water of the lake will be utilised for irrigation of the lands owned by the farmers.

