Bhopal: SC/ST Issues Kick Up Dust In MP, Parties Focus on 82 Constituencies | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP and the Congress have girded up their loins to woo the SC/ST voters before the election. Consequently, the issues related to these communities have kicked up a political storm across the state.

The Congress has rolled up its sleeves to corner the government by raising the incidents of attack on the SC/ST communities. On the other hand, the BJP is counting on Yatras to woo these people.

The Congress has launched a broadside against the government over the video on Sidhi pee-gate, the incident of smearing human waste on the face of a Dalit in Chhatarpur and rising cases of attack on SC/ST.

In the state, 47 seats are reserved for S/T and 35 for SC. Apart from that, there are more than 50 general category seats where both the communities have influence.

This is the reason that the incidents related to SC/ST are going to be a major issue before the election this time. In 2018, the BJP has to bear the brunt of Dalit agitation in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

As a result, the BJP could win only seven of 34 seats in the region. The BJP seems to be getting bogged down in the issues related to ST/SC communities. To woo SC community, the BJP has launched Sant Ravidas Yatra.

A temple of Sant Ravidas is also being built and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to lay the foundation of this temple. The BJP is also counting on tribal heroes like Birsa Munda and Tantya Mama to pacify this community.

A team of the BJP is working for it. The Governor House is also keeping an eye on the problems of tribal people. For the first time, a tribal cell is functioning at the Governor House.

Governor Mangubhai Patel is looking after all the issues of tribal people. The government is sparing no effort to woo these voters.

RSS, Too, Plunged Into Action

To help the BJP form the next government, the RSS, too, has swung into action to court the tribal people. The RSS workers have begun to hold “Toli Baithak (small meetings)” in the areas dominated by SC/ST people.

The RSS members are holding meetings with prominent tribal leaders and informing the government about the reasons for their anger against the ruling party.

The RSS is pulling out all the stops to pacify the tribal people.

BJP Won 59 Seats In 2013, 34 In 2018

The BJP won 31 seats belonging of ST-dominated areas and 28 in SC-dominated areas in 2013. The BJP formed the government with a thumping majority.

Nevertheless, the party won only 34 reserved seats in 2018. Out of 34 seats, 18 belonged to the SC-dominated areas and 16 to the ST-dominated constituencies. The BJP plans to win 50 reserved seats in the ensuing election.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)