Bhopal: Friend Rapes Class 12 Student, On The Run

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old girl and a student of Class 12 at a private school in Bhopal was raped by her friend in the city, the police said.

Arera hills police station incharge (SHO) RK Singh said the girl had befriended a man named Vijay Yadav three years back. They struck a good bond and grew close to each other. Yadav even promised to marry her.

On July 13, Yadav called her to locality and took her to the bushes. He allegedly violated her there. When the girl protested, he promised her that he would marry her soon.

The girl tried contacting her several times after this but Yadav ignored her. He stopped answering her phone calls. On Monday, the girl approached police station and lodged complaint against Yadav. Efforts are underway to arrest accused.

