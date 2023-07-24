 Madhya Pradesh: Ex-Minister Visits Flood-Affected Areas Of Burhanpur
BJP state spokesperson and former minister Archana Chitnis visited flood-affected areas of Burhanpur on Sunday and provided basic amenities to victims.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Relentless rain in Burhanpur on Saturday led to a flood-like situation causing severe damage to houses, crops and vehicles in rural areas.

BJP state spokesperson and former minister Archana Chitnis visited flood-affected areas of Burhanpur on Sunday and provided basic amenities to victims. Fofnar, Neemgaon, Raigaon, Gurada, Chidiyapani and Jasondi villages were affected by heavy rain on Saturday.

Chitnis undertook visit to affected villages and provided basic amenities, including food, water and medical service. Besides, she also chaired a meeting with administrative officials for possible assistance, basic amenities and managing the unprecedented flood conditions in the district.

She expressed concern over the loss of human life and damage caused to the crop and assured all possible assistance to cope with the flood situation. Compensation would be given to the victim families under RBC. She also asked power officials to restore power supply after promptly repairing electric pole and transformers.

BJP district president Manoj Ladhave, Janpad panchayat president representative Pradeep Patil, Harshvardhan Singh Chauhan, Shahpur municipal council president representative Virendra Tiwari, district panchayat member Kishore Patil besides administrative officials were present.

