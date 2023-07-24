 Madhya Pradesh: Religious Personalities & Scholars Hold Discussions
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 02:11 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the joint aegis of MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad and MP Pilgrimage and Fair Development Authority, a scholarly seminar was organised on the perspective of religious, cultural and temples at Shri Arvind Yog Shakti Peeth, Triveni Sangam. The seminar was presided over by Sant Vidyanand Saraswati Maharaj (Brumal, Gujarat), in which discussions were held on the mentioned subjects keeping in view the spiritual heritage.

Parishad’s vice-president Vibhash Upadhyay elaborated on the subject. The subjects of this discussion were harmony, the Vastu of Ujjain, Simhastha Mahaparv and temple management. Jagatguru Shrikantacharya of Ramanuja Sect, Vineet Giri of Nirvani Akhara, Mahamandaleshwar Shaileshanand Giri of Juna Akhara, Balayogi Umeshnath of Valmiki Dham Ashram, Swami Asanganand, Anand Jeevandas of Swaminarayan Ashram, Authority chairman Makhan Singh Chauhan, vice-chancellor of Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vaidik University Vijay Kumar Menon, Pt Rajendra Sharma, member of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, Virupaksha Jaddipal, secretary Sandipani Ved Vidya Pratishthan, Dr Sadanand Tripathi of Government Sanskrit College, Dr Tulsidas Paroha and Umesh Sharma were present in the seminar. 

In the presidential address Swami Vidyanand Saraswati said that in the Jyotirlinga tradition of Chaturveda Parayan, the development of Avantika Nagar (Ujjain) will automatically get rid of Vastu defects.

