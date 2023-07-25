 Indore: Manisha Yadav, Female  Saxophone Player Honoured
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 08:34 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Manisha Yadav, Female  Saxophone Player Honoured | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Netaji Subhash Manch and Geeta Rameshwaram Trust, under the aegis of Freedom Fighters Successor Organization, 12 personalities of the city were honored at Vidyasagar School on the birth anniversary of Amar Shaheed Azad and Lokmanya Tilak.

One of these personalities, advocate Manisha Yadav, the only female saxophone player of Madhya Pradesh devoted to art, was honored with the Azad-Tilak Alankaran Samman by Satyanarayan Patel, national general secretary of All India Congress Committee.

It is noteworthy that advocate Manisha Yadav is the first female saxophone player in Madhya Pradesh. She has made her mark as a player and has been honored by many big platforms in the past as well. On this occasion, advocate Manisha Yadav played saxophone and presented patriotic songs in her melodious voice.

