 Madhya Pradesh: Sagar TI Line Attached For Overlooking SOP
Madhya Pradesh: Sagar TI Line Attached For Overlooking SOP

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari suspended the TI on Monday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 07:46 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Sagar TI Line Attached For Overlooking SOP | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police station incharge of Motinagar police station Manas Dwivedi in Sagar district has been line attached by SP as he failed to follow protocol before taking important decisions.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari suspended the TI on Monday. For past few months, the working of TI was not according to standard operating procedure (SOP). He was hiding facts from his senior officials and was taking decisions according to his will.

Sources said he might be suspended after the inquiry report. The SP had received complaints against TI’s working. He was warned but he did not pay attention.

On July 22, an incident took place in police station area. The TI did not share the information with senior officers and took the decision on his own. As a result, he was line attached. An enquiry has been instituted against the officer, said the SP.

