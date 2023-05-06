 Madhya Pradesh: Former BJP MLA from Datia Radheshyam Baghel joins Congress
Madhya Pradesh: Former BJP MLA from Datia Radheshyam Baghel joins Congress

The former MLA was expelled from BJP in January last year after a video of him making indecent remarks on PM Modi went viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Former BJP MLA from Datia Radheshyam Baghel joins Congress | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Prdaesh): Former BJP MLA from Datia district, Radheshyam Baghel joined Congress in the presence of state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Saturday. Baghel represented the Sevda assembly constituency of Datia.

The former MLA was expelled from BJP in January last year after a video of him making indecent remarks on PM Modi went viral on social media. Baghel was expelled by BJP state president Vishnudutt Sharma for ‘gross indiscipline’ and tarnishing the party’s image. 

Notably, former minister Deepak Joshi, the son of former chief minister and BJP’s founder member Kailash Joshi, is expected to join Congress today.

Joshi was associated with BJP for 40 years and was a legislator from Hatpipilya and minister of technical education. He lost the election in 2018.

Joshi is angry with the party after legislator from Hatpipilya Manoj Choudhary joined BJP along with Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in 2020.

Talking to the reporters on Friday he said, “I have been pained for a long time by the way my father was humiliated.”

