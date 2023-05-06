Bhopal: Ex-minister Deepak Joshi joining Congress today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is getting a shock six months before the election.

Former minister Deepak Joshi, the son of former chief minister and BJP’s founder member Kailash Joshi, is joining the Congress on Saturday.

Joshi, associated with the party for 40 years, was a legislator from Hatpipilya and minister of technical education. He lost election in 2018.

Joshi is angry with the BJP after legislator from Hatpipilya Manoj Choudhary joined the BJP along with Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in 2020.

At 11 am, Joshi will have a darshan of Lord Hanuman at a temple in Kamala Park from where he will walk up to Nath’s residence and carry a photograph of his father, Kailash Joshi.

According to Joshi, he is joining the Congress at a simple function.

Since he is the son of Kailash Joshi, he believes in simple ceremonies.

There will be neither any drum-beating nor any chest-thumping at the function, Joshi said, adding that since everyone in Devas district is his supporter, there is no need to show any strength.

Jamwal, Murali tried to pacify him, but Joshi did not listen to them

Regional organisational general secretary of the BJP Ajay Jamwal and state in-charge of the party Muralidhar Rao tried to pacify Deepak Joshi, but he did not listen to them.

According to Joshi, he does not want to talk to any BJP leader.