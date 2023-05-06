MP: Bhopalities find movie hitting and realistic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The audience coming out from the theatres in the city after watching ‘The Kerala Story’ said that it was an outstanding movie just like the Kashmir Files. The plot of the film is a strong point. “Whatever shown in the movie is based on reality. It happened in Kerala,” one of the audience who hails from Kerala. Some of the audience said that they were shocked to know that fact which was shown in the movie. They, however, said that the movie is low in terms of direction, cinematography or music.

Nine shows of the film were screened on the first day at Cinepolis multiplex . The film was released on Friday in various talkies and multiplexes in the city. A good number of audience including Keralites and non-Keralites had turned up to watch the movie. Some of them watched the first show.

Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is based on alleged mass conversion on Hindu women to Islam became Controversial after the Kerala government demanded a ban on the movie saying that it disrupts and misrepresents the reality. MP from Trivandrum Shashi Tharoor even announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to any person who can prove the authenticity of the claim made in the movie.

Free Press talked to some of the audience who watched the movie. Excerpts:

The movie is based on a real story. Whatever shown in the movie was true. It happened with Hindu girls in Kerala during the 80s and 90s. I am from Trivandrum but at present live in Bhopal. Most of the daughters of my friends and relatives live in Kerala. I think everyone should watch the movie. - Sujit Sadashiv, Retired Navy Official

I watched the first show with my family members. The movie was fantastic just like The Kashmir Files. I am Keralites but I was unaware of the horrific truth that a large number of girls went missing. I didn’t know that your own friend could brainwash you. The eye-catching part of the movie was its storyline. It is low in terms of direction. They have just stuck to the fact. They tried to make it as raw as they could. - Ashwin, Data Analyst

It is a good movie. We came to know the fact for the first time which is tear-jerking. Actually, it is happening in society but most of us are unaware of it. We would like to say all girls and women should watch the movie. - Nandani and Ritika, medical student