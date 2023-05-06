'The Kerala Story' now tax free in Madhya Pradesh

Adah Sharma in a still from The Kerala Story |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The controversial film 'The Kerala Story' has been made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made the announcen\ment via tweet on Saturday morning.

" 'The Kerala Story' is a film that has exposed the horrific truth of terrorism. It has been decided to make the fil tax free in Madhya pradesh," he tweeted.

'The Kerala Story' is said to be based on true events experienced in the southern most state, wherein several women were tricked to join the ISIS in Iraq and Syria through love jihad.

The makers have clarified that the film is not aimed at showing any particular religion in a bad light, but rather aims to make public aware about the disturbing truth of the Kerala where women are being tricked to join terrorism outfits.