Madhya Pradesh: Flood water recedes, leaves behind pain and miseries

BHOPAL: Though it is no longer raining and the flood waters have receded, the woes of Damodar Rawat, 42, a resident of Khiriya Sunwai village in the Narwar Tehsil of Shivpuri district, are not over. The small village is about 17 km from Narwar.

The around 50 members of his extended family, comprising the wives and children of the five Rawat brothers, have returned to their homes and are trying to cope with the damage done by the flood.

All of them, along with their cattle, had taken refuge on a ‘Tapu’ (an elevated mound) about four km from their home after water entered their village at 2 am on the intervening night of August 2 and 3.

“We woke up to the sound of water entering our home. We immediately untied our 15 cattle heads and left the home. We did not take anything with us. At that time, the priority was saving our lives,” Rawat told Free Press over the phone.

They lived on the ‘Tapu’ for three days, surviving on food supplied by the residents of the nearby villages. The villagers also provided fodder for the cattle. “We did not receive any help from the administration. Patwari sahab came, saw our condition and left,” he said.