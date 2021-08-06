Monsoon shifts to central Madhya Pradesh; Orange, Yellow alerts for 17 districts

BHOPAL: Central Madhya Pradesh covering Guna, Vidisha, Bhopal districts has become a new epicentre of rain activities after Gwalior-Chambal region as these districts have been recording heavy rainfall from Thursday night, said meteorological department. The Gwalior-Chambal region was being pounded by heavy rains since Sunday, but downpour has now abated.

The meteorological department has sounded an ‘orange alert’ forecasting heavy rain up to 20cm in Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Guna and Rajgarh districts. Yellow alert Sehore, Shajapur, Neemuch, Agar, Mandsaur, Datia, Sheopurkalan, Seoni, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Niwari districts. The IMD forecast rain or thundershowers at most places in districts falling under nine divisions, including state capital Bhopal and Jabalpur. Almost the entire MP received intermittent rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Guna district in the Gwalior division received 16 cm rainfall from 8 am to 6 pm on Friday. Bhopal has received 1 inch of rain in the last 24 hours. So far Bhopal has received 615mm rainfall in the rainy season. A decrease in rainfall activity has been observed over Gwalior-Chambal belt which has witnessed devastating floods in the last few days. The region recorded just 1.3cm of rain in the daytime on Friday.

As per meteorological department, there will be further rains in Madhya Pradesh including the districts of Guna, Vidisha, Bhopal in the next 24 hours. As the monsoon has become active in the districts of Malwa-Nimar as well, seven sluice gates of Sanjay Sagar Dam in Vidisha and 8 gates of Kundalia Dam in Rajgarh district were opened. Barring Bhopal, the districts including Mandsaur, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Sehore, Raisen and Sagar are receiving heavy downpours.