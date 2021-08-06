Monsoon shifts to central Madhya Pradesh; Orange, Yellow alerts for 17 districts

BHOPAL: Central Madhya Pradesh covering Guna, Vidisha, Bhopal districts has become a new epicentre of rain activities after Gwalior-Chambal region as these districts have been recording heavy rainfall from Thursday night, said meteorological department. The Gwalior-Chambal region was being pounded by heavy rains since Sunday, but downpour has now abated.
The meteorological department has sounded an ‘orange alert’ forecasting heavy rain up to 20cm in Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Guna and Rajgarh districts. Yellow alert Sehore, Shajapur, Neemuch, Agar, Mandsaur, Datia, Sheopurkalan, Seoni, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Niwari districts. The IMD forecast rain or thundershowers at most places in districts falling under nine divisions, including state capital Bhopal and Jabalpur. Almost the entire MP received intermittent rainfall in the last 24 hours.
Guna district in the Gwalior division received 16 cm rainfall from 8 am to 6 pm on Friday. Bhopal has received 1 inch of rain in the last 24 hours. So far Bhopal has received 615mm rainfall in the rainy season. A decrease in rainfall activity has been observed over Gwalior-Chambal belt which has witnessed devastating floods in the last few days. The region recorded just 1.3cm of rain in the daytime on Friday.
As per meteorological department, there will be further rains in Madhya Pradesh including the districts of Guna, Vidisha, Bhopal in the next 24 hours. As the monsoon has become active in the districts of Malwa-Nimar as well, seven sluice gates of Sanjay Sagar Dam in Vidisha and 8 gates of Kundalia Dam in Rajgarh district were opened. Barring Bhopal, the districts including Mandsaur, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Sehore, Raisen and Sagar are receiving heavy downpours.
There is a possibility of continuation of rainfall activities over northwestern Madhya Pradesh for the next 18-24 hours. Heavy rain may be seen in some parts. Thereafter, the low pressure area will move towards the north weakening in to a Cyclonic Circulation. Heavy rain has started since Friday morning. Due to this many low-lying areas have been flooded.
As per meteorological department, Low pressure area is persisting over Northern parts of Madhya Pradesh. This is the very system which has resulted in very heavy rains over Rajasthan as well as Madhya Pradesh during the last few days.
Rainfall recorded in last 24 hours at various places are as follow
District - Town Rainfall (cm)
Chachoda- 17cm
Sironj -17cm
Raghogarh -16cm
Kumbhraj- 15cm
Shamshabad- 15cm
Bamori- 13cm
Lateri- 12cm
Biawara- 11cm
Aron- 10cm
Rajgarh -9cm
Nalkheda -8cm
Jirapur -8cm
Ashok Nagar- 8cm
Sarangpur- 7cm
Khilchipur -7cm
Kurwai- 7cm
Nateran- 7cm