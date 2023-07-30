Madhya Pradesh: Dozens Of Cattle Fall Prey To Wild Animals’ Attack In Satna | Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): More than a dozen cattle fell prey and lost their lives after wild animals attacked them in the Rampurwa village of Satna on Saturday, official sources said. Sources added that as many as 15 other cattle have also sustained injuries in the attack, and have been referred for treatment.

According to sources, a team ofveterinary doctors has reached the spot and has begun with the treatment of the injured cattle. The forest officials and the police personnel have been alerted that wild animals are on the prowl.

Read Also Opposition Manipur Visit: INDIA Bloc MPs Reach Raj Bhawan In Imphal To Meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey

A cattle-breeder, Rajau Pal told the media that wild animals had targeted the sheep and other cattle and preyed on them. While a dozen cattle lost their lives, a few of them managed to escape their clutches. It is noteworthy that owing to deforestation, the wild animals are speeding away towards the urban areas, during which they stumbled across a herd of cattle and preyed on them.

The forest officials have assured the cattle breeders of compensation for their loss. A forest ranger from Unchehara, named SachinNamdeo, told Free Press that the entire case is being probed and the cattle breeders shall be provided compensation too.

Read Also Indore: SVEEP Activities Launched In District

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)