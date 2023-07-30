Indore: SVEEP Activities Launched In District

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign has been launched in the district in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Various creative activities are being done to make the voters become aware of their voting rights. Oath taking functions, signature campaigns and mehendi and rangoli art works are being organised under this. People are also being informed how to add names, change spelling of names etc in the voter list.

According to information from District Election office, voters are being asked to fill resolution letters in all assembly constituencies including Mhow and Sanwer. Voters are also being administered oath in rural areas that they will maintain the democratic traditions of their country. Along with this, voters are being motivated to get their names added to the voter list through posters, banners and signature campaigns. Women are also making voters aware through mehndi and rangoli.

