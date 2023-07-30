Bhopal: After Visiting Indore Today, Shah Arriving In Jabalpur On August 4 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah plans to visit important cities in the state to work for the upcoming election. Shah has taken the command of the state election.

Shah is going to address a booth conference in Indore. Shah’s next visit has also been fixed. Shah is visiting Jabalpur on August 4 when he will hold meeting with the party leaders from Mahakaushal region.

Immediately after the entry of Shah in MP, the leaders of the party’s state unit have become active. Kailash Vijayvargiya has become active in the Malwa-Nimar region; Prahlad Patel has plunged into action in Bundelkhand; and Narendra Singh Tomar working for the election management has also become active.

Similarly, Jyotiraditya Scindia is holding meetings with the party leaders. Shah has deployed all the leaders in the election-related work. Efforts are being made to pacify the angry leaders.

Shah has clearly told the party leaders to give importance to the workers. A few days ago, there was no enthusiasm among the BJP leaders about the ensuing election. There was internal squabbling in the party.

When shah came to know of it, he took over the reins of election into his hands. Because of Shah’s presence, the BJP leaders are trying to act together.

Since Shah’s prestige is related to this election, the state party leaders know that a minor mistake may weigh heavy on them. For this reason, all the leaders have become active in the field.

Press Conference To Be Held In Bhopal Cancelled

Amit Shah’s press conference in Bhopal has been cancelled. Shah is directly coming to Indore to attend a booth conference and meet important party workers.

