 Indore: Agrawal Maitri Sangh Members Plant Mandu Tamarind Plants At Kesar Parvat
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 08:57 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Agrawal Maitri Sangh Members Plant Mandu Tamarind Plants At Kesar Parvat | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Agarwal Maitri Sangh Vijay Nagar visited Kesar Parvat located on Mhow Road amidst the drizzling showers of Sawan, where educationist Shankarlal Garg welcomed all the members.

The members were informed about more than 35,000 thousand plants at Kesar Parvat by Dr Garg. The members planted 20 saplings of Mandav tamarind, also known as Khurasani tamarind, which is on the verge of extinction. 

President of Maitri Sangh Vivek Agarwal, secretaries Surendra Bansal, Ramesh Bansal, Meena Garg, Narendra Agarwal participated in the event.

