Bhopal: Man Booked For Selling Plot To Acquaintance For Rs 24 L | Representative Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Nishatpura police have registered a case against a man for selling him a plot belonging to another man to one of his acquaintances in Nishatpura locality, police said on Saturday.

The police added that the accused committed similar fraud in past. Nishatpura police station house officer (SHO) Rupesh Dubey said that the complainant Mahendra Singh Rajput (48) was a private company employee.

He had earlier struck a deal with his acquaintances Majid Khan to buy a plot worth Rs 24 lakh. Khan sold the plot to him. Later, when Rajput went for registration of plot, he learnt that the plot had already been registered in the name of Sanjay Shrivastava.

Khan was friends with Shrivastava and Shrivastava had given him the documents of the plot. Khan allegedly signed the documents given to him and sold it to Rajput. Rajput approached the Nishatpura police station where a case has been registered against accused and are probing the case currently.

