 Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Calls Out On Traitors, Asserts Congress Will Form Majoritarian Govt This Time
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh arrived in Gwalior on Friday and asserted that there is no room for traitors and Congress will form a stable, majoritarian government in the upcoming assembly elections.

Regarding the recent incident in Sidhi, he said “this was a very shameful act and strict actions ought to be taken for the same, including the provision of strict punishments”.

Singh also commented on Priyanka Gandhi's visit to the Gwalior-Chambal region, emphasizing that people feel those who sold the Congress's mandate and earned crores of rupees will be taught a lesson.

Regarding Jyotiraditya Scindia's remarks, Singh mentioned that there is nothing new in those statements and questioned what Scindia has done for those people he is speaking for and asked him to first address this.

Singh is currently on a visit to Gwalior. During this visit, he will participate in several programs and hold a meeting with regional leaders and workers to discuss Priyanka Gandhi's visit.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Vice President Ashok Yadav, along with former minister from the region, will also be present at this meeting.

Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to visit Gwalior this month, where a gathering of over one lakh people is expected to attend her public rally.

