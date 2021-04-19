Madhya Pradesh; Despite corona curfew, no let-up in number of cases

BHOPAL: The corona curfew imposed by the government to check the virus has fallen through. One week has passed since the curfew was imposed on the night of April 12, but the number of patients is spiralling. The rising number of cases shows that the chain of infections is yet to break. When the corona curfew was imposed, there were 1,485 patients. On Sunday, its number shot up to 1,703.

The administration has failed to understand the reason for the rising number of cases. The doctors presume that most of the patients were infected by the relatives and the friends of those who were afflicted with the disease earlier. The doctors say that, to break the chain of the virus, there should be a long haul of lockdown. As the number of patients has not declined, the district administration has extended the lockdown for one more week.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has also indicated that the lockdown will be in place till April 30. Despite that, if the number of cases continues to spiral, a lockdown stricter than what it is now will be imposed. This time, there is no restriction on the movements of residents during the curfew in the city. The police have done their duty only by installing barricades. People can be seen moving on the roads because of Ramzan. This is the reason why the virus could not be stopped. More than 9,000 people in the city have been afflicted with the virus.