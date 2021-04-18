Madhya Pradesh health budget pruned even in times of corona

BHOPAL: The government has trimmed down the budget of the health department and that of the medical education department for fiscal 2020-21. The departments could not brace up for onslaught of the corona pandemic because of the slim budget. This is the reason why the government is in deep trouble now.

For the 2020-21 fiscal, a sum of Rs 7,557 crore was kept for the health department. Nevertheless, the amount was slashed to Rs 6,709 crore. Out of the above amount, only a sum of Rs 4,709 crore was spent. The health department spent Rs 6,817 crore in 2019-20. The amount spent on health last year was less than what was used in 2019-20.

When the corona pandemic began, it was said that the health services would be improved. The budget of the medical education department was also pruned. Last year, the budget of the department was Rs 2,299 crore, which was lopped off to Rs 2,251 crore. Only a sum of Rs 1,409 crore was spent out of that amount.

In comparison to 2019-20, the budget of the medical education department was cut. The department spent Rs 2,090 crore in 2019-20. Despite the corona pandemic, Rs 680 crore less amount was spent.