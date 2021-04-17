Madhya Pradesh: Health services go downhill as cases cross 1K in 18 districts

BHOPAL: The medical services of small districts have gone downhill because of the rising number of corona cases. There are 18 districts where the number of cases is more than 1,000. Because of the mounting corona patients, the health system in the districts is staggering. Besides Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur, the condition of seven districts is worsening with each passing day.

The number of cases has crossed 1,000 in Ujjain, Ratlam, Sagar, Rewa, Khargon, Vidisha, Betul, Rewa, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Katni, Raisen, Rajgarh and Shahapur. In these small districts, the health services count on district hospital and nursing homes.

The patients are not getting treatment because of the sudden rise in number of cases in these districts.

Patients are coming from the cities and villages of these districts. Nevertheless, there are many who have not been tested.