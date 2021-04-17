Madhya Pradesh: Isolation ward set up in Jaora civil hospital for corona patients

Jaora (Ratlam District, Madhya Pradesh): An isolation ward has been set up in the civil hospital here and the treatment of corona patients has begun.

The development follows a meeting in Ratlam presided over by state finance minister Jagdish Devda where local MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey had demanded that an isolation ward be set up in civil hospital in Jaora.

Though district collector had rejected the demand and that had led to heated argument between MLA and collector, chief health and medical officer Dr Prabhakar Nanavare intervened and assured to set up an isolation ward in Jaora within two days.

According to MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey, arrangements are required in civil hospital for initial treatment of Covid suspected patients too specially those from Piploda, Alot, Tal and Badawada.