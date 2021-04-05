Madhya Pradesh: Union minister Gadkari to inspect Delhi- Mumbai Expressway stretch in Jaora on April 8

Jaora (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will visit here on April 8 to inspect 2.5 kilometre-long Expressway near Bhuteda village in Jaora tehsil.

The 244-kilometre stretch of 1,352- kilometre long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway passes through Madhya Pradesh and Jaora is place where its work started first.

According to information, Gadkari will be accompanied by his technical team, which will check safety and robustness standard of the road. The minister is expected to land in Jaora by helicopter at 4.30 pm, about five kilometres away from tehsil headquarters and will soon begin inspection of Expressway with his team. The minister will then address mediapersons before departing for Indore. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan may also join him.

Ahead of minister’s visit, district collector Gopalchand Dad and superintendent of police Gaurav Tiwari visited Jaora to review preparations on Monday. Project manager of GR Infra Limited (Expressway construction company) Debashish Patra informed about the construction work. Company’s managing director may also be present during minister’s visit.

National Highway Authority of India Ratlam project director Ravindra Gupta said minister’s earlier schedule was to visit Garoth village in Mandsaur district but it was changed.