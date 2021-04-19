Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Sharma on 24-hour fast

BHOPAL: Former minister PC Sharma sat on a 24-hour fast on Monday, in protest against the poor health facilities in Bhopal, as well as in the state.

Recently, the MLA donated an amount from his MLA’s discretionary funds to arrange for availability of oxygen, Remdesivir injections and other necessary equipment. The MLA alleged that the district administration of Bhopal had failed to provide proper arrangements for Covid patients. The state government had failed to provide oxygen, beds and Remdesivir injections to needy people.

He added that he was observing a fast to give a wake-up call to the government and to the Bhopal administration so that they started making efforts to improve the deteriorating health services in the state.