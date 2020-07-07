Madhya Pradesh: Despite CM’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan warning, only 716 land right claims out of 3.79 lakh approved

Tribals in the state are facing problem. Their claims to land rights under Forest Rights Act were rejected in bulk earlier. After Supreme Court intervened, state government promised to review rejections in large numbers. But now, claims are being rejected in large numbers even during review.

According to government figures released on July 6, 2020, only 716 out of total 3.79 lakh claims were approved by committees across the state. This is 0.25% of the total claims to be settled under the FRA.

This is despite the fact that chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had warned officials of stern action at a review meeting on June 27. “I will not let rights of poor to be snatched away. Collectors and District Forest Officers should listen carefully. No eligible tribal should be deprived of patta,” Chouhan had warned in the review meeting.

State government has launched a mobile app and portal Van Mitra to facilitate and expedite claims of 3,79,132 tribals registered on the app from across the state. However, the figures presented in Supreme Court under FRA stood at 3,60,877.