Bhopal: Tik-Tok Restaurant owner, 20 revelers booked for late-night party

BHOPAL: Twenty one party revelers including owner of Tik-Tok Restaurant, Lalghati, have been booked for violating the night curfew norms. Koh-e-Fiza police have registered a against restaurant owner and 20 others who had gathered at the restaurant late night for the birthday party.

Excise Department had cancelled license a year ago and again this time the restaurant is likely to lose the license for violation of curfew norms imposed in wake of covid-19 outbreak.

Koh-e-Fiza police said that a birthday party was being organised at the restaurant in which over 20 people had gathered for the celebrations. The cops raided the restaurant around 11 pm and detained 21 persons including the hotel, Ravi Galvani. A case under section 188 has been registered against 21 people including the owner .

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspector DK Verma said, “Almost a year ago, the excise department had raided the same hotel and its license was suspended. If we receive police notification, the license of the hotel will be again suspended for violation under section-144.